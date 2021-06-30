Murder suspect arrested in New Hanover County

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man wanted in connection with the murder of a 82-year-old man in Cumberland County last year is now behind bars.

Kenneth Wright, 60, was taken into custody in New Hanover County Wednesday on charges of first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of stolen goods, jail records indicate.

Wright is accused of killing Alton Smith who was found shot to death inside his home on Bandore Circle in east Fayetteville on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.

Deputies say the person who called 911 to report the shooting was hiding in a bedroom inside the home.

Wright is currently in the New Hanover County Jail under no bond.

82 year old Alton Smith was found dead inside his home on Bandore Circle in east Fayetteville Monday following a... Posted by Sheriff Ennis W. Wright: Cumberland County NC on Tuesday, November 10, 2020

