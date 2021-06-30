Hillcrest Community to be redeveloped.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Housing meant for temporary use during World War II has turned into a permanent home for many, now known as the Hillcrest Community.

Hillcrest is located along Dawson Street between 13th Street and 16th Street.

The homes have been repaired time and time again, but now it’s cheaper to tear down the existing buildings and rebuild the community.

Suzanne Rogers, Community Development & Housing Planner for the City of Wilmington said “the housing authority has been working for a number of years to find a way to redevelop that property and make it better housing for those folks who live there.”

Housing and Economic Opportunities, Inc. is a non-profit that works with the Wilmington Housing Authority (WHA) to develop and operate affordable housing and now they’re looking for developers to help with the project.

“The ideal situation is to get a mixed, uh mixed-income, mixed work area where people can live together and everyone can advance,” said Wilmington City Council member Kevin O’Grady.

Redeveloping this 25-acre community will allow space for even more people than the current 256 units hold.

Community leaders said that affordable housing is hard to come by, so they hope this is a more sustainable option for the city moving forward.

