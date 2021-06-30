Fourth of July events in Southeastern N.C.: The Roundup

SOUTHEASTERN N.C. (WECT) - The Fourth of July is on a Sunday this year, but events are kicking off as soon as Thursday to celebrate Independence Day. Here’s a roundup of all of the events taking place in Southeastern N.C. that you can attend to celebrate the Fourth of July. We will continue to update this page throughout the week.

THURSDAY, JULY 1

The North Carolina Fourth of July Festival’s Beach Day on Oak Island : Kicking off a full day of activities with an 8 a.m. horshoe tournament, Beach Day is designed for the whole family. Activities throughout the day include sand sculpture building, volleyball, bocce ball contests, food trucks and inflatable rides. In the evening, there will be evening entertainment and shag dancing contest. For more details and registration for Beach Day on Oak Island, : Kicking off a full day of activities with an 8 a.m. horshoe tournament, Beach Day is designed for the whole family. Activities throughout the day include sand sculpture building, volleyball, bocce ball contests, food trucks and inflatable rides. In the evening, there will be evening entertainment and shag dancing contest. For more details and registration for Beach Day on Oak Island, click here

34th annual Columbus County fireworks Celebration : Taking place at South Columbus High School in Tabor City, gates open at 6:00 p.m., entertainment begins at 7:00 p.m., and fireworks take to the sky at 9:30 p.m. There will be entertainment, raffle drawings, a tribute to veterans, and of course... fireworks! For more information, : Taking place at South Columbus High School in Tabor City, gates open at 6:00 p.m., entertainment begins at 7:00 p.m., and fireworks take to the sky at 9:30 p.m. There will be entertainment, raffle drawings, a tribute to veterans, and of course... fireworks! For more information, click here

Wilmington Sharks baseball: Wilmington’s professional baseball team takes on the Morehead City Marlins, where fans can enjoy “Thirsty Thursday” with a $1 beer special. It’s also “Salute to Sticky Stuff Night,” where sticky stuff giveaways will be happening throughout the game, which begins at 7:05 p.m. Sharks games are played at the Legion Stadium baseball field.

FRIDAY, JULY 2

Fireworks by the Sea & Boardwalk Blast: On Friday night, Pleasure Island Summers ‘officially’ begin with the weekly fireworks display. Watch the weekly show on the beach strand located in front of the historic Carolina Beach Boardwalk, where live music plays at the Gazebo stage. The music starts at 6:30 p.m. followed by the fireworks at 9:00 PM. Please check their Website and Social Media for latest updates. For more information, On Friday night, Pleasure Island Summers ‘officially’ begin with the weekly fireworks display. Watch the weekly show on the beach strand located in front of the historic Carolina Beach Boardwalk, where live music plays at the Gazebo stage. The music starts at 6:30 p.m. followed by the fireworks at 9:00 PM. Please check their Website and Social Media for latest updates. For more information, click here

Wilmington Sharks baseball : The Sharks take on the Bandits for a “Fintastic Friday Findependence Day Celebration” which features beer specials and foam fin hats for Sharks fans. The first pitch is at 7:05 p.m., and there will be post-game fireworks. Sharks games are played at the Legion Stadium baseball field.

Holly Ridge Liberty Festival: The Town of Holly Ridge hosts their annual Liberty Festival, located at the Holly Ridge Municipal Park from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. There will be live music from The Carolina Band and The Imitations, in addition to vendors, food rides and of course, fireworks. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

SATURDAY, JULY 3

Wilmington Sharks baseball: The “Findependence Day Celebration” continues with “Swimmin’ Saturday” as the Sharks take on Edenton at 7:05 p.m. There will be post-game fireworks. Sharks games are played at the Legion Stadium baseball field.

