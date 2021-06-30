Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Four dead after reported explosion at Lenoir home

Four people are dead after a reported explosion and fire at a home in Lenoir Wednesday morning,...
Four people are dead after a reported explosion and fire at a home in Lenoir Wednesday morning, according to fire officials.(WBTV Sky3 | WBTV Sky3)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - Four people are dead after a reported explosion and fire at a home in Lenoir Wednesday morning, according to fire officials.

The explosion was reported at a home on Laurel Place NW between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Crews arrived to find three people dead. Out of the five people who lived at the home, one person is OK. One person who was initially unaccounted for was later found dead.

Investigators confirmed the four killed were a father and three grown children, one of whom recently graduated. Their names have not yet been released.

Officials say the explosion happened inside the home, possibly originating in the kitchen area on the main floor.

Officials have not found any natural gas lines to the home. SBI will investigate after obtaining a warrant to enter the home.

We’re working to learn more. Check back for updates to this developing story.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington police are investigating a crash on Dawson Street last night.
Minor dies after crashing vehicle on Dawson Street during police pursuit, officials say
Police identify man found dead at Leland home with explosive device, hazardous materials inside
International Logistics Park
California aerospace firm picks southeastern NC for new HQ, manufacturing jobs
Fort Fisher Wedding
Unbreakable Bond: N.C. couple plans wedding in 2 weeks following cancer diagnosis
George Christopher Smoke
Third arrest made in deadly shooting that stemmed from domestic violence incident, deputies say

Latest News

Golf carts and "low-speed vehicles" are common sights in the coastal areas of southeastern...
Golf carts aren’t just for the golf course in Cape Fear region
Kenneth Wright
Murder suspect arrested in New Hanover County
Gov. Cooper writes letter urging feds to include New Hanover beaches among renourishment projects this year
Pender County Schools Superintendent Dr. Steven Hill and Pender County Board of Education Chair...
Pender County Board of Education extends superintendent’s contract