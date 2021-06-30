Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: temperatures heat up..and so do the tropics

By Claire Fry
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy hump day to you! Your First Alert Forecast this evening features mostly clear skies with a stray storm possible. Temperatures this evening will remain warm even into dinner-time hours in the lower 80s.

To open July, Thursday opens with temperatures warming up into the upper 70s and lower 80s by the time you eat breakfast. Highs tomorrow are expected to top out in the upper 80s, some inland zones possibly hitting the lower 90s. Heat indexes will remain elevated in the 90s, so it will “feel” even hotter! Partly cloudy conditions with a stray storm possible will persist into the afternoon hours.

As for the tropics... Two deep Atlantic tropical waves of low pressure - Invests 95-L and 97-L - will speed into the eastern Caribbean sea by the weekend. Neither wave is an immediate or guaranteed threat, but some gradual development is possible. Elsa is the next tropical storm name.

Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Tap your WECT Weather App for a ten-day outlook for any location you choose.

Be storm-savvy and hurricane-ready with: wect.com/hurricane.

