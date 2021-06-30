First Alert Forecast: stormy just before the 4th, tropics still buzzing a bit

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast!

Details for your Wednesday... Expect extensive periods of sunshine, a 20 to 30% chance for a passing shower or storm, light southerly breezes, high temperatures in the 80s to around 90, and heat index values digging deeper into the 90s. Surf: near 80 with a moderate rip current risk.

Your tropical outlook... Two deep Atlantic tropical waves of low pressure - Invests 95-L and 97-L - will speed into the eastern Caribbean sea by the weekend. Neither wave is an immediate or guaranteed threat, but some gradual development is possible. Elsa is the next tropical storm name.

Your extended forecast... To open July, Thursday will look and feel like Wednesday. Along a front, odds for showers and storms will spike to 50 to 60% levels between Friday and Saturday. Behind the front, Independence Day will have reduced shower chances and daytime highs in the 80s.

