Exhibit honoring Lumbee men forced to work at Fort Fisher during the Civil War debuted by state leaders

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - This week, state officials joined the Lumbee Tribe and American Indian Tribal leaders from across North Carolina to officially debut the state’s newest exhibit at Fort Fisher, which honors Lumbee men who were enlisted and forced to work at Fort Fisher during the Civil War.

The new exhibit at Fort Fisher State Historic Site is entitled, “A Memory A People Could Not Forget: Lumbee Indians at Fort Fisher.”

The exhibit depicts the vital role played by Lumbee Indians in building the fort’s massive earthworks alongside free and enslaved African Americans. Faced with the reality of conscription and brutal working conditions, the Lumbee Indians endured seemingly endless labor demands in building what came to be known as the Gibraltar of the South.

Officials on hand for the exhibit debut included Michelle Lanier, Director, N.C. Division of State Historic Sites, Sarah Koonts, Acting Deputy Secretary & State Archivist, Pamela B. Cashwell, Secretary, Department of Administration, Robin Cummings, Chancellor, University of North Carolina at Pembroke, Nancy Fields, Director, Museum of the Southeast American Indian and Greg Richardson, Director, NC Commission of Indian Affairs and Lumbee Tribal Chairman Harvey Godwin, Jr.

The exhibit was guest curated by the Museum of the Southeast American Indian and the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina. The exhibit uses text, maps, photographs, and diagrams to show the grim price paid by individuals who were transported more than a hundred miles from home to construct the colossal Confederate fortress.

The Fort Fisher State Historic Site is located at 1610 Fort Fisher Blvd in Kure Beach.

