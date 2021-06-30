Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Couple fined $18K for digging up, burying Joshua trees

A California couple was fined for digging up and burying Joshua trees.
A California couple was fined for digging up and burying Joshua trees.(CA Department of Fish and Wildlife)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. (CNN) - A couple faces an $18,000 fine after officials found 36 protected Joshua trees dug up on their property.

Jeffrey Walter and Jonetta Nordberg-Walter dug up the trees as they made way for a new home.

They told the Los Angeles Times they didn’t know it was illegal to rip up and bury the trees.

A neighbor tipped off the authorities and a wildlife official found the trees buried.

The fine is part of an agreement to dismiss the 36 misdemeanors against the couple.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington police are investigating a crash on Dawson Street last night.
Minor dies after crashing vehicle on Dawson Street during police pursuit, officials say
Police identify man found dead at Leland home with explosive device, hazardous materials inside
International Logistics Park
California aerospace firm picks southeastern NC for new HQ, manufacturing jobs
George Christopher Smoke
Third arrest made in deadly shooting that stemmed from domestic violence incident, deputies say
Dan Johnson
Founder of ACCESS of Wilmington resigns from board after controversial Facebook post

Latest News

Colonel Golan Vach, commander of the Israeli National Rescue Unit, said Thursday that more...
More bodies, spaces found in condo collapse, rescue official says
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic...
Putin: US and Britain both behind Black Sea ‘provocation’
New York prosecutors are scrutinizing cash bonuses at the Trump Organization, sources say.
Prosecutors examining cash bonuses at Trump Organization, sources say
Travelers are finding air travel even more complicated amid a summer surge.
Flight delays, cancellations complicate summer travel