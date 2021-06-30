Senior Connect
Coast Guard medevacs diver from vessel off Wrightsville Beach

United State Coast Guard
United State Coast Guard(www.uscg.mil)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Coast Guard medically evacuated a diver from a vessel nearly 50 miles off the coast of Wrightsville Beach Wednesday.

According to a news release, Coast Guard officials received an alert via channel 16 that an individual was experiencing difficulty breathing after completing a 35-minute dive from the commercial boat Olympus.

Coast Guard command officials consulted with a flight surgeon who recommended a medical evacuation.

“A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Wrightsville Beach launched with emergency medical services aboard from the Wrightsville Beach Fire Department to medevac the diver,” according to the release.

The diver was removed from the vessel and taken back to shore where they were eventually transferred to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for further treatment.

