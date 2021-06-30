CFCC to offer new Drone Systems certificate program in August

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College on Wednesday announced that a new Drone Systems certificate program will launch in August.

In the two-semester program, students will learn to build and repair their own unmanned aircraft.

The program will take place at CFCC’s North Campus in Castle Hayne and the curriculum will include circuit analysis and fabrication techniques followed by intro to UAS operations, unmanned aircraft systems, troubleshooting, and small UAS certification.

Upon completing the certificate, students can expect to find work in a wide variety of industries including real estate, construction, filmmaking, public safety, insurance, journalism, agriculture, transportation, energy, telecommunications, and education.

Students will also have access to all of the materials needed to become an FAA-certified commercial drone pilot.

“Businesses and organizations worldwide are investing in and relying on unmanned aircraft systems to carry out day-to-day operations,” said CFCC Dean of Career and Technical Education Mark Council. “As these systems become more complex and more expensive to replace, there will be a greater need to repair them.”

The Drone Systems certificate is a part of CFCC’s Electronics Engineering Technology program that prepares individuals to become technicians who build, install, test, troubleshoot, repair, and modify electronic systems.

For more information, visit cfcc.edu/electronics-engineering-technology/ .

