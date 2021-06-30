Senior Connect
Bill to legalize medical marijuana passes first vote in N.C. senate

S.B. 711, if passed, would legalize medical marijuana in North Carolina(Source: Adam Mintzer)
By Zach Solon
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Senate Bill 711, also known as the North Carolina Compassionate Care Act, passed the senate judiciary committee of the North Carolina General Assembly on Wednesday.

The bill was introduced into the senate with bipartisan support in April. Having now passed the judiciary committee, the bill now moves to the senate finance committee.

“We have a long road ahead of us. We had a win today, a small victory, but the battle is not over yet,” said Chayse Roth, a veteran and business owner who believes medical marijuana can help to save lives.

If signed into law, the bill would allow for the use of cannabis for medical purposes.

