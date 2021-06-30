Senior Connect
2 arrested after S.C. deputies discover ‘makeshift’ home for vulnerable adults

Eric Lee Belcher and Dana Nataye James
Eric Lee Belcher and Dana Nataye James(Source: Laurens County Sheriff's Office)
By WYFF News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:03 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CROSS HILL, S.C. (WYFF) - Deputies in Laurens County said they discovered a “makeshift transitional home for vulnerable adults” after responding to a suicide.

Deputies said they were called about 6 a.m. Friday to a home on Billy Leopard Road in Cross Hill about a suicide.

Deputies said they found a body in the front yard of the home. They said the death was classified as a suicide.

After further investigation, it appeared that the home was a makeshift transitional home for vulnerable adults known as “We Are Here For You LLC,” where seven individuals were living.

Deputies said it was a single-wide mobile home without proper licensing nor the necessary medical care for the consumers living there.

They said there was not adequate sleeping space and supervision.

The mobile home was not compliant with building code requirements.

The owners of the home, Eric Lee Belcher and Dana Nataye James, both of Inman, were arrested and charged with six counts of knowing and willful neglect of a vulnerable adult.

If you have any information regarding We Are Here For You LLC, contact Investigator Cook (864-984-4967) or report anonymously to CrimeStoppers (864-68-CRIME).

“This residence was functioning as a ‘business,’” Sheriff Don Reynolds said. “I am concerned about the care and supervision these vulnerable individuals received while residing here. We are monitoring this situation closely and working with DHEC and the Department of Mental Health.”

Copyright 2021 WYFF. All rights reserved.

