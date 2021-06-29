Wilmington Fire Dept. announces first-ever Junior Fire Academy

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department is looking to educate the next generation of firefighters.

The WFD announced Monday that it will be holding its first ever Junior Fire Academy in July, where high school students will learn life-saving skills and what it takes to be a Wilmington firefighter.

During the half-day camp-like experience, high school students will have the opportunity to learn life-saving skills like CPR, first aid, and how to use a fire extinguisher. They will experience firsthand what it’s like to be a firefighter by trying on turnout gear, searching for a victim, and taking on the Firefighter Combat Challenge.

Free to attend with lunch provided each day, the Junior Fire Academy is for high school students ages 14-18. WFD says they are hoping to take 10 males and 10 females.

To learn more and fill out an application, click here. The application will be closed in about a week, so it’s recommended to turn in those applications as soon as possible.

WFD Junior Fire Academy flyer (Wilmington, NC Fire Department)

