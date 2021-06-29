Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Wilmington Fire Dept. announces first-ever Junior Fire Academy

High school students will have the opportunity to learn life-saving skills, and what it takes...
High school students will have the opportunity to learn life-saving skills, and what it takes to be a Wilmington firefighter.(Wilmington, NC Fire Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department is looking to educate the next generation of firefighters.

The WFD announced Monday that it will be holding its first ever Junior Fire Academy in July, where high school students will learn life-saving skills and what it takes to be a Wilmington firefighter.

During the half-day camp-like experience, high school students will have the opportunity to learn life-saving skills like CPR, first aid, and how to use a fire extinguisher. They will experience firsthand what it’s like to be a firefighter by trying on turnout gear, searching for a victim, and taking on the Firefighter Combat Challenge.

Free to attend with lunch provided each day, the Junior Fire Academy is for high school students ages 14-18. WFD says they are hoping to take 10 males and 10 females.

To learn more and fill out an application, click here. The application will be closed in about a week, so it’s recommended to turn in those applications as soon as possible.

WFD Junior Fire Academy flyer
WFD Junior Fire Academy flyer(Wilmington, NC Fire Department)

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelly Wyramon
Wilmington student wins $125,000 for college in NC vaccine lottery, Winston-Salem teacher wins first $1 million
Austen Charles Tounsel Montouri, Brayden David Walker, Corey Tate Webster, Nicholas James...
Five Carolina Beach men arrested in connection with sexual assault of a minor at house party
Woody Shepard, Amber Baird
Pair arrested for New Hanover County murder appear before a judge
A restaurant in Durham said it’s now paying employees a fair wage, but that means some...
Durham restaurant adding 20% ‘fair wage service fee’ to every bill
Ocean Isle Beach
Child bitten by shark in Ocean Isle Beach

Latest News

​Feast Down East is a nonprofit organization working to grow the local food system in...
Feast for the Fourth: purchase a meal box and support local farmers during July 4th weekend
City of Wilmington Rail Realignment short-listed alternatives.
Wilmington’s rail realignment project in second phase
Ocean Isle Beach
Child bitten by shark in Ocean Isle Beach recovering, vacationers more aware of surroundings
Otter
N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher holds COVID-19 vaccine clinic, awards free admission