Third arrest made in deadly shooting that stemmed from domestic violence incident, deputies say

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has made a third arrest in connection with a deadly shooting that stemmed from a domestic violence incident last week.

George Christopher Smoke, 50, was taken into custody on Monday and charged with felony accessory after the fact to murder and conceal/fail to report a death.

A previous news release from the sheriff’s office stated that Amber Baird and Jeffrey Brock got into an argument last Thursday night near Castle Hayne Road when Baird called her friend Woodie Shepard to come pick her up. When Shepard arrived, officials say he shot Brock with a shotgun.

Baird and Brock were homeless and living in the woods, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say Baird returned to the scene Saturday and contacted the sheriff’s office. After warrants were obtained for Shepard for first-degree murder, he surrendered to detectives at the New Hanover County Detention Center.

Shepard appeared before a judge Monday morning and was denied bond. His case has been referred to the capital defender’s office.

Baird, who was Brock’s girlfriend, was charged with accessory after the fact.

Brock’s family was in court Monday afternoon when she appeared before a judge via videoconferencing. Warrants say she’s accused of helping Shepard escape after the shooting, and searching for shell casings fired by the murder weapon. Prosecutors added that when deputies searched Baird, she Brock’s wallet.

Baird’s bond was set at $500,000 Monday morning.

Smoke’s alleged role in the shooting death was not immediately known. We’ve reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information.

He was booked into the New Hanover County Jail under a $500,000 bond.

