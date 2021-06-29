Southeastern North Carolina getting second area code

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Part of Eastern Carolina is getting a new area code.

The North Carolina Utilities Commission has approved a new overlay area code for the existing 910 area code.

The new area code will be 472 for areas that include Onslow and Duplin counties.

The commission says they expect the 910 area code to run out of available numbers in two years.

Because of the new area code, those already in 910 will have to start dialing all 10 digits when making calls.

With the overlay, people in the 910 area code will be able to keep their existing numbers while new numbers will start using the 472 area code.

