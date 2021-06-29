Snows Cut Park to close after safety concerns due to erosion

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Snows Cut Park is set to close after erosion took a lot of the area away over the years.

“After Florence there were concerns from our insurance carrier about the safety and we were told that we were gonna have to close the park,” said Tara Duckworth, Director of Parks and Gardens for New Hanover County.

Hurricane Florence took down a lot of the trees at the park, making the situation even worse.

The county leases the land from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and they require a one-year notice to terminate leases, so the county sent a letter in May to initiate the termination of their lease.

New Hanover County termination letter of lease with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. (WECT)

Unable to guarantee the safety of visitors here, the county will close the park on June 30th. Some visitors wish there was a way to keep it open.

“It’s sad actually, I didn’t really know. It’s been a great resource for me, my son, my cousin and I used to come here a lot and fish,” said visitor David Wargo.

Another visitor, Erik Benedict, said “it’s close by, I know a lot of people that come here. And it’s sad to see such a nicely built and well managed park go to waste because of the erosion out there, so if there’s something able to be done that would be nice to see it done so we can continue to enjoy it.”

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said their long term plans do not include selling the land, but they hope someone else will lease the land in the meantime. They are aware of the erosion problem, but said they don’t have the resources necessary to fix the problem.

County officials knew that the time would come to close the park.

“There are so many beautiful opportunities, so that makes me feel better about it, Snows Cut is not gonna be an option, but River Road will be an option, we have beautiful parks across the cut in Carolina Beach, the state parks,” said Duckworth.

They moved the playground to River Road Park for other visitors to enjoy.

