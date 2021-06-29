Senior Connect
Police identify man found dead at Leland home with explosive device, hazardous materials inside

By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Police Department has identified a man who was found dead inside a home that also contained an explosive device and other hazardous materials.

According to a previous news release, officers with Leland Police Department and Leland Fire & Rescue were dispatched to 1207 Regalia Lane in the Waterford community in reference to a death investigation around 1:43 a.m. on Friday, June 25.

Authorities found Keith Napolitano, 60, deceased inside the home. An autopsy conducted at East Carolina University indicates that Napolitano died as a result of an accidental overdose.

It’s unclear what substances were in Napolitano’s system at the time of his death and Leland police say they’re still awaiting a full toxicology report.

During the investigation, authorities say they recovered “one small improvised explosive device” and additional raw materials and precursors for other devices inside the home.

The IED and other materials were detonated at the scene by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit.

Leland police say they are confident that there is no ongoing threat to the surrounding homes in the area.

The investigation continues and anyone with information can contact the Leland Police Department at 910-371-1100 or Sgt. J. Kazee at 910-371-0274.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

