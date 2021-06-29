Senior Connect
Kayaker finds plastic bin containing man’s body at Ohio lake

The Delaware County (Ohio) Sheriff's Office said Monday that a kayaker had discovered a body inside a large bin while on Alum Creek Lake.
The Delaware County (Ohio) Sheriff's Office said Monday that a kayaker had discovered a body inside a large bin while on Alum Creek Lake.(Delaware County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a kayaker picking up trash and debris at an Ohio lake ended up finding a man’s body in a plastic storage container.

The Delaware County sheriff’s office says the kayaker called authorities at about 8:30 a.m. Monday to report finding the large bin in Alum Creek Lake and seeing what appeared to be a human leg inside.

Crews worked Monday to recover the bin from the water and confirmed that the bin contained the body of a man.

Officials said the body would be taken to the Montgomery County coroner’s office for evaluation.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is taking part in the investigation.

Update: At this moment we are unable to provide very many specifics regarding the description… We shared what we could...

Posted by Delaware County, OHIO, Sheriff's Office on Monday, June 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

