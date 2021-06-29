Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Gov. Cooper calls on Council of State to discuss extending NC’s eviction moratorium

Eviction Notice
Eviction Notice(WMTV)
By Jeff Reeves, Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper (D) is asking the Council of State to discuss extending the current state eviction moratorium following the CDC’s decision last week to extend the national moratorium.

The current evictions moratorium in North Carolina is set to expire June 30.

The Council of State has until 5 p.m. Tuesday to consider extending the protections.

RELATED: NC real estate group seeks end to statewide eviction moratorium as landlords struggle

“The CDC has extended its evictions moratorium through July and consistent with the Emergency Management Act, the Council of State has been asked to concur by the end of the day today on an extension of the state moratorium,” said Ford Porter, a spokesman for Cooper.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, North Carolina has paid more than $133 million in CARES funding to help 36,000 people stay in their homes.

The Council of State is a group of senior members of the North Carolina government including the lieutenant governor, secretary of state, and attorney general,

At the end of last week, the Biden administration extended the nationwide ban on evictions for a month to help millions of tenants unable to make rent payments during the coronavirus pandemic, but said this is the last time it plans to do so.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, extended the evictions moratorium from June 30 until July 31. The CDC said “this is intended to be the final extension of the moratorium.”

A Biden administration official said the last month would be used for an “all hands on deck” multiagency campaign to prevent a wave of evictions. One of the reasons the moratorium was put in place was to prevent further spread of COVID-19 by people put out on the streets and into shelters.

By the end of March, 6.4 million American households were behind on their rent, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. As of June 7, roughly 3.2 million people in the U.S. said they faced eviction in the next two months, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Read

Shelly Wyramon
Wilmington student wins $125,000 for college in NC vaccine lottery, Winston-Salem teacher wins first $1 million
Austen Charles Tounsel Montouri, Brayden David Walker, Corey Tate Webster, Nicholas James...
Five Carolina Beach men arrested in connection with sexual assault of a minor at house party
A restaurant in Durham said it’s now paying employees a fair wage, but that means some...
Durham restaurant adding 20% ‘fair wage service fee’ to every bill
Woody Shepard, Amber Baird
Pair arrested for New Hanover County murder appear before a judge
Wilmington police are investigating a crash on Dawson Street last night.
Juvenile driver killed after crashing vehicle during police pursuit, officials say

Latest News

Wilmington police are investigating a crash on Dawson Street last night.
Juvenile driver dies after crashing vehicle on Dawson Street during police pursuit, officials say
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. reports 56 percent partially vaccinated adults nearly week after first vaccination lottery
George Christopher Smoke
Third arrest made in deadly shooting that stemmed from domestic violence incident, deputies say
About 160 people were still unaccounted for Friday amid fears that the death toll of at least...
Prosecutors will ask grand jury to probe building collapse