Gov. Cooper calls on Council of State to discuss extending NC’s eviction moratorium

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper (D) is asking the Council of State to discuss extending the current state eviction moratorium following the CDC’s decision last week to extend the national moratorium.

The current evictions moratorium in North Carolina is set to expire June 30.

The Council of State has until 5 p.m. Tuesday to consider extending the protections.

“The CDC has extended its evictions moratorium through July and consistent with the Emergency Management Act, the Council of State has been asked to concur by the end of the day today on an extension of the state moratorium,” said Ford Porter, a spokesman for Cooper.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, North Carolina has paid more than $133 million in CARES funding to help 36,000 people stay in their homes.

The Council of State is a group of senior members of the North Carolina government including the lieutenant governor, secretary of state, and attorney general,

At the end of last week, the Biden administration extended the nationwide ban on evictions for a month to help millions of tenants unable to make rent payments during the coronavirus pandemic, but said this is the last time it plans to do so.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, extended the evictions moratorium from June 30 until July 31. The CDC said “this is intended to be the final extension of the moratorium.”

A Biden administration official said the last month would be used for an “all hands on deck” multiagency campaign to prevent a wave of evictions. One of the reasons the moratorium was put in place was to prevent further spread of COVID-19 by people put out on the streets and into shelters.

By the end of March, 6.4 million American households were behind on their rent, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. As of June 7, roughly 3.2 million people in the U.S. said they faced eviction in the next two months, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey.

