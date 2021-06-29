Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: textbook summer as tropics briefly stabilize

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:44 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a classic summer day across the Cape Fear Region. Expect sunshine, sweaty humidity levels, and high temperatures deep in the 80s to around 90. Light southeast breezes will drive isolated pop-up showers and storms inland through the afternoon. And in the 80-degree surf: one to three-foot breakers and a moderate rip current risk.

On the tropical weather scene: the remnants of Tropical Storm Danny, which made landfall near Beaufort, South Carolina Monday evening, will drift through northern Georgia and Alabama Tuesday. And at very low latitudes, a tropical disturbance dubbed “Invest 95-L” will speed toward the eastern Caribbean islands through midweek. Invest 95-L carries medium five-day development odds.

Catch your summery First Alert seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg. It includes the 4th of July! Or: any time you like and for any location you choose, tap your WECT Weather App for a ten-day outlook. Thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelly Wyramon
Wilmington student wins $125,000 for college in NC vaccine lottery, Winston-Salem teacher wins first $1 million
Austen Charles Tounsel Montouri, Brayden David Walker, Corey Tate Webster, Nicholas James...
Five Carolina Beach men arrested in connection with sexual assault of a minor at house party
Woody Shepard, Amber Baird
Pair arrested for New Hanover County murder appear before a judge
A restaurant in Durham said it’s now paying employees a fair wage, but that means some...
Durham restaurant adding 20% ‘fair wage service fee’ to every bill
Ocean Isle Beach
Child bitten by shark in Ocean Isle Beach

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast for Mon. evening Jun. 28, 2021
First Alert Forecast: Tropical Storm Danny makes landfall near Hilton Head, SC, rip current risk remains elevated with storm chances
Latest on T.S. Danny.
Your First Alert Forecast for Mon. evening Jun. 28, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. afternoon, June 28, 2021...
First Alert Forecast: risk of showers, rips as Tropical Depression Four slides by
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. afternoon, June 28, 2021...
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. afternoon, June 28, 2021