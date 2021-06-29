First Alert Forecast: textbook summer as tropics briefly stabilize

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a classic summer day across the Cape Fear Region. Expect sunshine, sweaty humidity levels, and high temperatures deep in the 80s to around 90. Light southeast breezes will drive isolated pop-up showers and storms inland through the afternoon. And in the 80-degree surf: one to three-foot breakers and a moderate rip current risk.

On the tropical weather scene: the remnants of Tropical Storm Danny, which made landfall near Beaufort, South Carolina Monday evening, will drift through northern Georgia and Alabama Tuesday. And at very low latitudes, a tropical disturbance dubbed “Invest 95-L” will speed toward the eastern Caribbean islands through midweek. Invest 95-L carries medium five-day development odds.

Catch your summery First Alert seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg. It includes the 4th of July! Or: any time you like and for any location you choose, tap your WECT Weather App for a ten-day outlook. Thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!

