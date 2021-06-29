First Alert Forecast: classic summer-time forecast as we wrap up June...

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Tuesday! Your First Alert forecast this evening features summery, humid conditions. Temperatures are expected to slowly decline into the lower 80s for your evening plans with light breezes out of the southeast. Shower chances are reduced to around zero as we head into the later evening hours!

As for tomorrow, your hump day First Alert Forecast opens with stray shower chances and temperatures cracking the 80s by 9am. With higher humidity playing a role in it “feeling” like the 90s, it is always a great idea to stay hydrated!

On the tropical weather scene: the remnants of Tropical Storm Danny, which made landfall near Beaufort, South Carolina Monday evening, will drift through Alabama today. And at very low latitudes, a tropical disturbance known as “Invest 95-L” will speed toward the eastern Caribbean islands through midweek. Invest 95-L carries medium five-day development odds.

Catch your summery First Alert seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg. It includes the 4th of July! Or: any time you like and for any location you choose, tap your WECT Weather App for a ten-day outlook. Thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!

