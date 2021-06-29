Feast for the Fourth: purchase a meal box and support local farmers during July 4th weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Feast Down East, a nonprofit working to grow the local food system in Southeastern North Carolina, is teaming up with popular Wilmington restaurants to help contribute to a good cause while serving fresh food.

For the first ever “Feast for the Fourth” fundraiser, the chefs from well-regarded Wilmington restaurants Benny’s Big Time and Seabird are curating meal boxes with ingredients sourced from Feast Down East Farmers.

Along with the meal box, there will be a virtual cooking demonstration from chef Ben Knight of Benny’s, who will show the participants how to prepare their meal. It’s an opportunity to purchase a farm-to-fork experience.

The “Feast for the Fourth” fundraiser is raising money to repair Feast Down East’s box truck and to expand their vehicle fleet to include a new refrigerated van. The box truck is integral to the work of FDE as it is the primary vehicle for moving locally sourced products around the region. The new refrigerated van would allow the organization to expand their farm-to-fork community-supported agriculture (CSA) program, allow their food hub to secure products from farms that aren’t currently able to meet them, and enable the organization to expand food distribution.

Now, for the good stuff. Here’s what is included in the meal box:

Main course of ingredients to grill a grass-fed beef burger with local cherry tomatoes and goat cheese (with charred salt and pepper shishito peppers and pickles from Dean Neff)

Side (grain bowl prepared by Dean Neff)

Dessert (blueberry bar prepared by Dean Neff)

4 cans of Taco Life Mexican Style Lager from Wilmington Brewing Company

Goods from Feast Down East, Benny’s Big Time, and Seabird

The box feeds 2 people, retails for $80 and is valued at $100. It will also include goods from Feast Down East, Benny’s Big Time, and Seabird. Boxes are available to purchase until June 30, or until they sell out. Box pick-up is on July 4th at Benny’s Big Time from 9-12 pm. You can purchase a box online by clicking here.

Feast Down East’s mission is to strengthen the farming communities in and around the Wilmington area by providing resources, education and distribution opportunities to farmers while addressing equitable food access in communities with the greatest need. The programs of Feast Down East include farmer support, produce distribution, and increasing food access for all consumers.

