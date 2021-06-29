Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

FAA threatens $35K fines for unruly passengers

The Federal Aviation Administration has received more than 3,200 unruly reports since enacting...
The Federal Aviation Administration has received more than 3,200 unruly reports since enacting a zero-tolerance policy at the beginning of the year.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Federal Aviation Administration wants passengers to know it won’t tolerate bad behavior on flights.

The agency posted a photo on Twitter that says: “You could have spent $35,000 on a brand new truck, but instead you are paying a fine because you punched a flight attendant.”

The price tag is a reference to the amount the FAA can fine unruly passengers.

The agency has received more than 3,200 unruly reports since enacting a zero-tolerance policy at the beginning of the year.

Most of the confrontations were over mask violations.

So far, the FAA has identified potential violations in more than 490 cases. Enforcement actions have been started in 61 of them.

The latest warning comes ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend, when heavy air travel is expected.

United Airlines says it has banned about 1,000 passengers for violating the federal mask mandate.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelly Wyramon
Wilmington student wins $125,000 for college in NC vaccine lottery, Winston-Salem teacher wins first $1 million
Austen Charles Tounsel Montouri, Brayden David Walker, Corey Tate Webster, Nicholas James...
Five Carolina Beach men arrested in connection with sexual assault of a minor at house party
A restaurant in Durham said it’s now paying employees a fair wage, but that means some...
Durham restaurant adding 20% ‘fair wage service fee’ to every bill
Woody Shepard, Amber Baird
Pair arrested for New Hanover County murder appear before a judge
The Wilmington Police Department closed a section of 12th Street in the city because of a car...
Car crash closes area of Dawson Street in Wilmington

Latest News

FILE - This Thursday, June 24, 2021, file photo, shows a sister building of a condominium that...
Fears aside, no mass exodus from collapsed Florida building’s twin
Eviction Notice
Gov. Cooper calls on Council of State to discuss extending NC’s eviction moratorium
FILE - In this April 7, 2021 file photo, a Waymo minivan moves along a city street as an empty...
US agency orders automated vehicle makers to report crashes
At list prices, the deal would be worth more than $30 billion, although airlines routinely get...
United orders 270 jets to replace old ones, plan for growth
An estimated 7,000 children suffer an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest every year, according to...
All kids should be screened for heart-related issues, pediatric group says