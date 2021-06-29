Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Deaths of 3 young children under investigation as suspicious in Los Angeles

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Authorities are investigating three young children’s deaths in Southern California as suspicious and their mother was detained for questioning on Monday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office says the children were two boys and a girl who are all under 3 years old. They were found inside a bedroom in their East Los Angeles home around 12:45 p.m. after a family member called for help. They were not breathing and efforts to revive them were not successful.

Their 28-year-old mother is being questioned. Their father was not at the home at the time.

It was not immediately clear what caused the deaths and autopsies will be conducted.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelly Wyramon
Wilmington student wins $125,000 for college in NC vaccine lottery, Winston-Salem teacher wins first $1 million
Austen Charles Tounsel Montouri, Brayden David Walker, Corey Tate Webster, Nicholas James...
Five Carolina Beach men arrested in connection with sexual assault of a minor at house party
Woody Shepard, Amber Baird
Pair arrested for New Hanover County murder appear before a judge
A restaurant in Durham said it’s now paying employees a fair wage, but that means some...
Durham restaurant adding 20% ‘fair wage service fee’ to every bill
Ocean Isle Beach
Child bitten by shark in Ocean Isle Beach

Latest News

Tropical Storm Danny weakened to a tropical depression hours after it made landfall Monday...
Danny weakens to a tropical depression, heavy rains continue
The children's 28-year-old mother was detained for questioning on Monday.
3 young children found dead in East Los Angeles home
Seattle, Portland and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with...
Northwest US faces hottest day of intense heat wave
Family members pray by the memorial wall for the missing people of the Surfside, Florida, condo...
Despite warning, town deemed condo building in ‘good shape’