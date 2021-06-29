Council of State members revoke extension of evictions protection

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The majority of Council of State members rejected a one-month extension of evictions protections for North Carolinians Tuesday, so the state evictions moratorium will end July 1.

However, the federal evictions moratorium implemented by the CDC September 4, 2020, and HOPE Program Rental Assistance remain in place through July 31.

“It’s disappointing to see Council of State members revoke eviction protections for people still struggling to stay in their homes,” said Governor Cooper. “Many North Carolinians still need help and we will work to make sure landlords abide by the CDC evictions moratorium and that tenants can access rent and utility assistance from counties and the state HOPE program.”

A majority of Council of State members rejected the extension; votes reflected party lines.

The CDC has indicated the extension through the end of July will be the final extension of the federal order. To qualify, people must meet the eligibility requirements.

The state evictions moratorium protected HOPE awardees from eviction so today’s decision means people awarded HOPE funds may be at risk of eviction during the 14 days it takes for checks to be processed.

Protection against evictions is still in place for North Carolina renters that meet the following criteria, based upon the CDC moratorium:

Received a federal stimulus check in 2020 or 2021, or

Were not required to report income to the IRS in 2020, or

Earn less than $99,000 ($198,000 filing jointly) per year, and

Cannot make rent payments due to lost income.

Renters with questions may get help from an expert by contacting (800) 569-4287 or by going online to get contact information for a North Carolina HUD-approved housing counselor.

