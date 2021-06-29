Senior Connect
Caught on camera: Volcano erupts in Costa Rica

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(CNN) - Costa Rica’s Rincón de la Vieja volcano registered a new eruption Monday, one of its most powerful since 2011.

That’s according to the country’s observatory.

The eruption lasted three minutes and spewed volcanic material into nearby rivers.

Authorities reported ash fell over areas north of the crater with no major damages.

Access to the volcano, located in a national park between the Guanacaste and Alajuela provinces, has been closed for the last 10 years due to the volcano’s state of activity.

