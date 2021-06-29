Carolina Beach mayor announces she won’t seek reelection, instead eyes county seat

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Carolina Beach Mayor LeAnn Pierce will not seek reelection this year and instead is eyeing a seat on the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners.

Pierce announced the decision in a Facebook post Tuesday.

“It has been my honor to serve the citizens of Carolina Beach for the last eight years on town council, and the last two of them as your mayor,” Pierce said. “After much thought and consideration, I have decided that I will not seek reelection for mayor but instead, in December when my term is up, I will file to run for New Hanover County commissioner.”

Pierce was sworn in as Carolina Beach’s first female mayor in December 2019.

