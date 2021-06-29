Senior Connect
Carolina Beach mayor announces she won’t seek reelection, instead eyes county seat

LeAnn Pierce
LeAnn Pierce
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Carolina Beach Mayor LeAnn Pierce will not seek reelection this year and instead is eyeing a seat on the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners.

Pierce announced the decision in a Facebook post Tuesday.

“It has been my honor to serve the citizens of Carolina Beach for the last eight years on town council, and the last two of them as your mayor,” Pierce said. “After much thought and consideration, I have decided that I will not seek reelection for mayor but instead, in December when my term is up, I will file to run for New Hanover County commissioner.”

Pierce was sworn in as Carolina Beach’s first female mayor in December 2019.

You can see the Facebook video in full below:

Good morning everyone! I have an announcement to make. Thank you for your continued support.

Posted by LeAnn Pierce on Tuesday, June 29, 2021

