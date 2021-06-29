Senior Connect
Car crash closes area of Dawson Street in Wilmington

The Wilmington Police Department has closed a section of 12th Street in the city because of a car crash.
By Jon Evans
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has closed a section of Dawson Street in the city because of a car crash.

Dawson Street between 12th Street and 14th Street is blocked off because of what appears to be a one-car crash. A WECT crew on the scene says the car hit a pole and it looks like the pole is cut in half. No word from authorities on whether any other vehicles are involved, or on whether anyone in the car received injuries.

WECT News will update this story as we learn more details from the scene.

