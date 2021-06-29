California aerospace firm picks Leland for new HQ, manufacturing jobs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - Precision Swiss Products, a California-based precision manufacturing firm which targets the aerospace industry, will build a new headquarters and hire more than 100 skilled machinists near Wilmington.

The company will receive some $2 million in state and local tax incentives, according to an agreement reached with the N.C. Department of Commerce. The incentives were approved by the Commerce Department’s Economic Investment Committee.

The 5,000 square foot manufacturing and HQ facility will be located in Leland.

Some 125 jobs will be created between 2022-2026.

Wages will be at least $54,025.

Investment from the company will total nearly $9.4 million.

PSP selected North Carolina over three other states, including Nevada, Texas and South Carolina.

