WPD: Man charged with sex crimes against a minor

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police have arrested a man accused of sexual offenses against a child.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, Robert Lee Golden Jr., 33, has been charged with indecent liberties with a child and first-degree sexual offense with a child.

Officials say he was taken into custody by the WPD and the U.S. Marshall’s Task Force without incident.

Golden currently is being held under a $500,000 bond.

