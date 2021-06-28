WPD looking for missing 63-year-old man

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

WPD officials say that Arthur Wheeler, 63, was last seen wearing white Nike shoes and tan or green shorts.

Wheeler is about 5′10 and weights approximately 220 pounds. He has grey hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen driving a black 2003 Subaru.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 910-343-3609.

