Whiteville municipal elections among those moved to 2022 under new law

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - This year’s municipal elections in the City of Whiteville will be moved to March 2022, according to Senate Bill 722, which became law today without the signature of Gov. Roy Cooper. The General Assembly passed the bill and presented it to Gov. Cooper on June 16. Since the governor did not veto the bill or sign it within ten days, it becomes state law.

The bill delays nearly three dozen elections for offices elected by districts because of a delay in the U.S. Census results. According to the State Board of Elections, the delay will allow municipalities to reconsider the district lines based on the new population data. The current terms of mayors and council members up for election in the affected municipalities will be extended into 2022, until their successors are elected.

The general election for Whiteville City Council seats is now scheduled for March 8, 2022. The law allows a municipality to keep any regularly scheduled at-large elections in 2021 if it notifies the county board of elections of this decision by July 19, 2021. In Whiteville, the office of mayor, which is a two-year term, is the only seat not elected by district. Mayor Terry Mann said he expects city council to discuss at the July 13 meeting whether to move the mayoral election to 2022 along with the city council elections.

“City, town, and village elections not affected by this law will go on as planned later this year,” Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections, said in an email news release. “The State Board and county boards are hard at work preparing for the upcoming candidate filing periods and elections.”

Municipal elections are delayed until 2022 in the following cities and towns (located in this county):

Town of Ahoskie (Hertford)

Town of Cary (Chatham, Wake)

City of Charlotte (Mecklenburg)

City of Clinton (Sampson)

Town of Edenton (Chowan)

City of Elizabeth City (Camden, Pasquotank)

Town of Enfield (Halifax)

Town of Erwin (Harnett)

City of Fayetteville (Cumberland)

City of Greensboro (Guilford)

City of Greenville (Pitt)

City of Henderson (Vance)

City of Hickory (Burke, Catawba)

City of Jacksonville (Onslow)

City of Kings Mountain (Cleveland, Gaston)

City of Laurinburg (Scotland)

City of Lexington (Davidson)

Town of Long View (Burke, Catawba)

City of Lumberton (Robeson)

Town of Mooresville (Iredell)

Town of Mount Olive (Duplin, Wayne)

City of New Bern (Craven)

Town of Plymouth (Washington)

Town of Princeville (Edgecombe)

City of Raleigh (Wake, Durham)

City of Roanoke Rapids (Halifax)

City of Rocky Mount (Edgecombe, Nash)

City of Sanford (Lee)

Town of Siler City (Chatham)

Town of Smithfield (Johnston)

Town of St. Pauls (Robeson)

City of Statesville (Iredell)

Town of Tarboro (Edgecombe)

City of Whiteville (Columbus)

City of Wilson (Wilson)

According to the SBOE, candidate filing periods for the delayed elections will be held either in December 2021 or January 2022, depending on when each municipality completes the redrawing of its districts.

If a municipality provides revised districts by November 17, the filing period for the 2022 elections will begin at noon December 6, 2021, and end at noon December 17, 2021. If an affected municipality cannot adopt a new redistricting plan by November 17, the county board of elections can delay the filing period for that municipality to noon January 3, 2022, through noon January 7, 2022.

