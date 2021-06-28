Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Tropical storm could form off Georgia and South Carolina

A tropical disturbance along the coast of South Carolina could become a tropical storm.
A tropical disturbance along the coast of South Carolina could become a tropical storm.(CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Forecasters are watching a weather system they say has a good chance of strengthening and dropping large amounts of rain on the Georgia and South Carolina coastlines.

The National Hurricane Center said Monday morning that the well-defined area of low pressure is about 190 miles east of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Forecasters have given it a 70% chance of strengthening into a cyclone, saying it could soon become a tropical depression or tropical storm.

Forecasters say the fast-moving system could reach the Georgia and South Carolina coasts as early as Monday night.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woody Shepard, Amber Baird
Two arrested in connection to New Hanover County murder
An “active criminal investigation” is underway at Regalia Lane in Leland Friday evening,
One dead, hazardous materials removed in death investigation in Leland, police say
One person was killed in a single car crash Saturday morning.
One killed in single car crash in Bladen County
Austen Charles Tounsel Montouri, Brayden David Walker, Corey Tate Webster, Nicholas James...
Five Carolina Beach men arrested in connection with sexual assault of a minor at house party
Ocean Isle Beach
Child bitten by shark in Ocean Isle Beach

Latest News

JUUL Lawsuit
JUUL agrees to pay NC $40M for role in ‘vaping epidemic,’ AG Stein says
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on a week long trip in Europe traveling to Germany, France...
US warns that Islamic State extremists still a world threat
A deputy in New Mexico saved a choking child's life, and it was captured on his dashcam.
Caught on camera: Deputy saves choking child along highway
Blinken on US airstrikes on Iraq-Syria border
Shelly Wyramon
Winston-Salem mother, teacher is first winner of $1 million prize in N.C. vaccination lottery