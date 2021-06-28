Senior Connect
Rail realignment project in second phase

City of Wilmington Rail Realignment short-listed alternatives.(WECT)
City of Wilmington Rail Realignment short-listed alternatives.(WECT)
By Mara McJilton
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington Rail Realignment project is aiming to provide a shorter train route to and from the Port of Wilmington.

The first step in this project was to identify alternative routes, which was completed earlier this year. The proposed rail routes will use a new bridge over the Cape Fear River.

In the second step, called the Alternatives Analysis phase, the six alternative routes were narrowed down to two. Officials say these two routes stood out the most, comparing a number of things, including at-grade crossings on public roadways and noise-sensitive parcels.

City of Wilmington Rail Realignment alternatives proposal.(WECT)
City of Wilmington Rail Realignment alternatives proposal.(WECT)
City of Wilmington Rail Realignment Alternative 1.(WECT)
City of Wilmington Rail Realignment Alternative 1.(WECT)
City of Wilmington Rail Realignment Alternative 2.(WECT)
City of Wilmington Rail Realignment Alternative 2.(WECT)

Officials anticipate that this phase will last for another 12 months. Part of moving into the next phase is weighing the feedback from neighbors, which can be done through interactive Zoom meetings on July 6th and 19th. People will be able to meet with the project engineers for comments and questions.

The July 6th meeting will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The July 19th meeting will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Click here for more information about this project.

