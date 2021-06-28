Senior Connect
‘Our Kind of People’ to begin filming in Wilmington next week

Crews filming scenes of "The Georgetown Project" in Wilmington in Nov. 2019.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new FOX drama series will begin filming in Wilmington next week.

According to permits released by the city on Monday, crews for “Our Kind of People” will film interior church scenes at the Brooklyn Arts Center on North Fourth Street, and exterior and driving scenes on South 5th Avenue, on Wednesday, July 7.

According to a press release from FOX about “Our Kind of People,” the drama is from writer/executive producer Karin Gist (”Star”, “Mixed-ish”, “Grey’s Anatomy”) and executive producer Lee Daniels (”The United States vs. Billie Holiday”, “Empire”, “Star”). It is inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s book “Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class.”

It stars Lance Gross (”House of Pain”, “Hawaii Five-O”), Morris Chestnut (”The Resident”, “Rosewood”, “Nurse Jackie”) Yaya DaCosta (”Chicago Med”, “Chicago Fire” “Chicago P.D.”), and LeToya Luckett-Walker (”Greenleaf”, “Rosewood”, “Ballers”).

The book and series are based in Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, where rich and powerful black elite have come to play for over 50 years, according to the release.

The series was picked up for the 2021-22 season.

“‘Our Kind of People’ is a soapy, thrilling exploration of race and class in America and an unapologetic celebration of black resilience and achievement – all daringly told by a team we’ve been eager to get back in business with,” said Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment, for FOX Entertainment in the release. “There are no better storytellers than Karin Gist and Lee Daniels to bring Lawrence Otis Graham’s seminal work to life.”

