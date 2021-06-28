One in critical condition after Saturday night shooting in Whiteville

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville police say a man is in critical condition following a shooting Saturday evening.

According to a news release, officer responded to the area of West Lewis Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue just before 9 p.m. after receiving a report of shots fired.

“The investigation revealed Demez Thompson had suffered from a gunshot wound,” the release stated. “Thompson was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition.”

If anyone has any information regarding this case, call Detective Strickland at (910) 642-5111.

