Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

One in critical condition after Saturday night shooting in Whiteville

By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville police say a man is in critical condition following a shooting Saturday evening.

According to a news release, officer responded to the area of West Lewis Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue just before 9 p.m. after receiving a report of shots fired.

“The investigation revealed Demez Thompson had suffered from a gunshot wound,” the release stated. “Thompson was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition.”

If anyone has any information regarding this case, call Detective Strickland at (910) 642-5111.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woody Shepard, Amber Baird
Two arrested in connection to New Hanover County murder
Austen Charles Tounsel Montouri, Brayden David Walker, Corey Tate Webster, Nicholas James...
Five Carolina Beach men arrested in connection with sexual assault of a minor at house party
An “active criminal investigation” is underway at Regalia Lane in Leland Friday evening,
One dead, hazardous materials removed in death investigation in Leland, police say
One person was killed in a single car crash Saturday morning.
One killed in single car crash in Bladen County
Ocean Isle Beach
Child bitten by shark in Ocean Isle Beach

Latest News

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - You may not get as much bang for your buck when it comes to buying...
Fireworks inventory limited amid national shortage
A restaurant in Durham said it’s now paying employees a fair wage, but that means some...
Durham restaurant adding 20% ‘fair wage service fee’ to every bill
Crews filming scenes of "The Georgetown Project" in Wilmington in Nov. 2019.
‘Our Kind of People’ to begin filming in Wilmington next week
Arthur Wheeler
WPD looking for missing 63-year-old man