Officials prioritize visitor safety at Masonboro Island during July Fourth holiday

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Officials from the N.C. Division of Coastal Management and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office are working together to increase public awareness and promote responsible visitor behavior on Masonboro Island during the holiday weekend.

“Visitor safety is our first priority during the July Fourth holiday at Masonboro Island,” said director of the N.C. Division of Coastal Management Braxton Davis. “Our partnership with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office during past holidays has helped to prevent illegal activities and ensure visitor safety. I’m confident that this year will be the same.”

Masonboro Island is a research reserve and dedicated state nature preserve that is also a popular destination for holiday weekend revelers.

Previously, the island has attracted large gatherings of visitors during the July Fourth holiday which has resulted in arrests for unlawful behavior like underage drinking and boating violations.

In recent years, public outreach and an increased law enforcement presence has helped decrease some of the potentially dangerous behavior.

Officials recommend reviewing the rules for use of the reserve, engaging in responsible behavior, carrying out trash, and being mindful of the safety of other visitors.

In addition to the general guidelines, the Division encourages individuals who are not fully vaccinated to follow these additional guidelines.

