NHC Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Ashley High School student

By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office reported a missing teen Monday morning.

Jeffrey Blanco, 16, was last seen at 6728 Old Brick Road in Wilmington on Sunday. He was seen wearing a tan shirt, blue khaki shorts and barefoot.

An Ashley High School student, Blanco is 5′8′' and 130 pounds with long, brown, curly hair. According to law enforcement, Blanco has brown eyes and an average build.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 798-4200.

