More questions than answers as Leland death investigation continues

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Details surrounding a death investigation in Leland are scarce but at least three agencies, the Leland Police Department, the ATF, and the SBI, are currently investigating.

Despite a lack of information, here’s what we do know.

Leland police responded to a home on Regalia Lane in the Waterford subdivision around 1:45 a.m. Friday for a “death investigation.” When officers arrived, they found “potential incendiary devices” as well as other so-called hazardous materials.

Police are not saying what sort of devices were found or what the hazardous materials were, but the New Hanover County Explosive Ordinance Disposal team, along with the ATF, were called in to handle it.

At some point during the investigation, an explosion could be heard. Leland police explained what neighbors might have heard.

“A loud noise that may have been reported by some was the sound of the device being rendered safe by New Hanover County’s E.O.D. Unit, and there is no active threat to surrounding areas or public safety in general,” according to a press release from the Leland Police Department.

A spokesperson for the Leland Police Department when reached on Monday declined to release any additional information regarding the case, but did say that once an autopsy was complete, the department would have more to say.

There is a criminal aspect to the case which is why so many different law enforcement agencies were involved, but what sort of crime took place is still unknown. The Leland Police Department confirmed the SBI is conducting its own, concurring investigation so information at this time is very limited.

Most of the agencies involved declined further comment, but an ATF spokeperson was willing to elaborate on what kind of incidents are significant enough to warrant the ATF’s response.

Vincent Pallozzi is the special agent in charge of the ATF Charlotte Office. He explained that their jurisdiction is federal, and aimed at reducing violent crime.

“I was not at the scene so I am assuming based on things that were witnessed out there at the scene there was concern for public safety which is always the number one priority, especially in an explosive type incident,” he said.

So when would the ATF, a federal agency, get involved with a local death investigation?

“From a jurisdictional standpoint at the federal level, our primary focus is violent crime and reducing violent crime ... In this case, specific to explosives, we have primary jurisdiction at the federal level on all criminal bombings in this country,” Pallozzi said.

While he was unable to give specifics about the case, it appears the ATF’s involvement was to ensure the safety of everyone.

“In this case, we have what’s called certified explosive specialists, agents who have received additional training in the identification of the safe handling of any kind of explosives or incendiary devices,” he said.

Although it is still not known what the explosive device or materials might be, Leland police did say a methamphetamine lab was not present at the home, which would be handled and remediated by the SBI.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.