Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Man shot, killed by Pitt County deputies identified

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The name of a man shot and killed by Pitt County deputies on Thursday night has been released.

Sheriff Paula Dance said Chad Necessary, 48, was shot during a domestic disturbance at the mobile home on Rivercreek Drive.

An incident report obtained by WITN lists a 41-year-old woman with the same last name that had the same address as Necessary.

Court records show Necessary was charged back in February with assaulting that woman. Neither documents reveal the relationship between the two.

Sheriff Dance said deputies were called to the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park, which is off Clarks Neck Road, for a domestic call involving an armed person around 7:45 p.m. Thursday.

Dance said when deputies arrived they encountered the man who was armed. Necessary was shot and died at the scene.

The sheriff said none of her deputies were injured.

Sgt. Doug Dolenti and Deputy Troy Scheller remain on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in these cases.

The two deputies were both wearing body cameras, according to the sheriff.

The SBI is investigating the deputy-involved shooting.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelly Wyramon
Wilmington student wins $125,000 for college in NC vaccine lottery, Winston-Salem teacher wins first $1 million
Austen Charles Tounsel Montouri, Brayden David Walker, Corey Tate Webster, Nicholas James...
Five Carolina Beach men arrested in connection with sexual assault of a minor at house party
Woody Shepard, Amber Baird
Two arrested in connection to New Hanover County murder
Ocean Isle Beach
Child bitten by shark in Ocean Isle Beach
An “active criminal investigation” is underway at Regalia Lane in Leland Friday evening,
One dead, hazardous materials removed in death investigation in Leland, police say

Latest News

Nikole Hannah-Jones, developer of The 1619 Project
Report: University to vote on Nikole Hannah-Jones tenure
Ocean Isle Beach
Child bitten by shark in Ocean Isle Beach recovering, vacationers more aware of surroundings
City of Wilmington Rail Realignment short-listed alternatives.
Wilmington’s rail realignment project in second phase
An “active criminal investigation” is underway at Regalia Lane in Leland Friday evening,
More questions than answers as Leland death investigation continues