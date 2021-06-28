Senior Connect
JUUL agrees to pay NC $40M for role in ‘vaping epidemic,’ AG Stein says

JUUL Lawsuit
By Jeff Reeves
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – E-cigarette maker JUUL has agreed to pay North Carolina $40 million for what the attorney general said was the companies role in the increase in the number of teens vaping.

Attorney General Josh Stein said North Carolina is the first state to “hold JUUL accountable.”

“For years, JUUL targeted young people, including teens, with its highly addictive e-cigarette. It lit the spark and fanned the flames of a vaping epidemic among our children – one that you can see in any high school in North Carolina,” Stein said.

JUUL will pay the $40 million over six years and those funds will go to help people stop vaping, prevent e-cigarette addiction, and e-cigarette addiction.

Also as part of the agreement, JUUL is banned from marketing towards people under 21. JUUL must also stop social media advertising, influencer advertising, outdoor advertising near schools, and sponsoring sporting events and concerts.

CBS 17 will update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

