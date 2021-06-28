Founder of ACCESS of Wilmington resigns from board after controversial Facebook post

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A UNCW professor facing scrutiny for a controversial Facebook post has resigned from the ACCESS of Wilmington’s Board of Directors.

The organization announced on Monday that founder and chair emeritus, Dan Johnson, has voluntarily resigned from its board.

Johnson, an associate professor at UNCW where he teaches recreation therapy, posted “Blow Up Republicans” on his Facebook page on May 17. Campus Reform published screenshots of the post, which has since been deleted.

“ACCESS of Wilmington is dedicated to inclusion and, as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is unaffiliated with any politics,” the group stated in a news release announcing Johnson’s resignation. “Our bylaws expressly provide that ACCESS of Wilmington shall take no position on matters of governmental policy other than those relevant to its purposes.”

