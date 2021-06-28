First winners of the N.C. vaccination lottery announced today

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Monday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services will announce the first two winners of the first vaccine lottery.

The state’s “Bringing Back Summer” campaign is an incentive to get more North Carolina residents vaccinated. The first of four drawings took place last Wednesday, June 23.

One adult winner will take home the $1 million prize, which comes to just over $702,000 after taxes. The other winner, between the ages of 12 and 17 years old, will win $125,000 to go toward post-secondary education.

Winners will be called or emailed, and they will then have 48 hours to accept their prize. The winner will be posted to this website. You can also click that link for more information on the lottery.

The announcement is set for 10 a.m., and you can watch a livestream of that announcement right here.

