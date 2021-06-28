First Alert Forecast: Tropical Depression Four glides south of us, rip current risk remains elevated with storm chances

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Monday! Thanks for tuning in with us! By late this evening, Tropical Depression Four will rotate from the ocean into Hilton Head Island, South Carolina or Tybee Island, Georgia, possibly briefly intensifying into a tropical storm named Danny as it goes. It will continue bring an increased rip risk, as well as moisture and possible scattered showers to the Cape Fear Region.

While a few passing gusty showers and storms are possible as we wrap up day 1 of your workweek, a stray shower chance remains possible into the overnight hours and into your Tuesday. Hold on to the umbrella for tomorrow!

Elsewhere on the tropical scene: a disturbance called Invest 95-L will continue to worm its way westward from the Cabo Verde Islands. Invest 95-L is not in an extremely favorable oceanic or atmospheric environment for intensification, so its development, if any, ought to be slow.

Catch your summery First Alert seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg. It includes the 4th of July!

