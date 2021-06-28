Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: risk of showers as tropical disturbance slides by

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:17 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Through Monday evening, a tropical disturbance will rotate from the ocean into Hilton Head Island, South Carolina or Tybee Island, Georgia, possibly undergoing modest development as it goes. This feature will help maintain easterly or southerly - functionally: onshore - breezes across the Cape Fear Region Monday. Your First Alert Forecast also includes sunshine yielding to intervals of clouds and a risk for a passing downpour or thundershower. Temperatures ought to crest in the 80s. In the surf: two to three-foot breakers, a moderate to high risk of rip currents, and water temperatures around 80.

Elsewhere on the tropical scene: a disturbance called Invest 95-L will continue to worm its way westward from the Cabo Verde Islands. Invest 95-L is not in an extremely favorable oceanic or atmospheric environment for intensification, so its development, if any, ought to be slow.

Catch your summery First Alert seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg. It includes the 4th of July! Or: any time you like and for any location you choose, tap your WECT Weather App for a ten-day outlook. Thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!

