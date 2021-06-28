Senior Connect
Fireworks inventory limited amid national shortage

By Kassie Simmons
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - You may not get as much bang for your buck when it comes to buying fireworks this Independence Day. Vendors say there’s a national shortage and the prices are skyrocketing.

Vendors and distributors all say there are a number of factors leading to the shortage. It’s partly due to increased regulations for factories in China and cargo ships anchored off the west coast unable to unload. The popularity of home fireworks displays during the pandemic has also drained warehouses.

Vendors say because of the lower-than-usual inventory, shoppers should be prepared to spend a little more than usual.

“Prices have gone up a little bit,” said Grady Jarman, a Wilmington TNT operator. “They have been affected and that’s, of course, going to be a supply and demand kind of situation. They’re still reasonable and we still can make things work. People can still have a whole lot of fun with what we’ve got to offer.”

Even companies that put on large displays for 4th of July events are feeling the pressure. Many have to limit the displays they book because there aren’t enough fireworks to go around as many events make their post-pandemic comeback.

Those planning an at-home fireworks display should get what they want now. The longer you wait, the less inventory vendors will have available and less likely you’ll find what you want.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

