Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Coping with condo collapse tragedy in Florida

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE, Fla. (CNN) – The images from South Florida are hard to see.

For days, people around the world have watched rescuers sift through a mountain of rubble, searching for those trapped underneath it.

“We normally are shaken when things that seem normal and consistent prove otherwise,” said Ken Yeager, director of the Stress, Trauma and Resilience (STAR) Program at The Ohio State University Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health.

It’s still unclear what caused the beachside condo to collapse, and the uncertainty can cause feelings of helplessness.

The feelings are natural following a disaster, according to Yeager.

“When you see events like this that seem to be random, it makes you feel as if the world’s not quite as safe a place to be,” he said.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed, talking to someone you trust is a good idea, according to Yeager.

“Getting another person’s perspective or another person’s feedback on the situation will help with your processing of the situation,” he said.

In disasters, you can often feel powerless. To with help that, do something you can finish.

“Any random task will do,” Yeager said. “If it’s cooking or baking or painting or whatever it does so that you can step back and see something done and it’s that concrete sense of accomplishment that keeps us moving forward.”

Another option, when the images and news get to be too much, simply take a break from it.

According to Yeager, you can always return when you feel ready.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woody Shepard, Amber Baird
Two arrested in connection to New Hanover County murder
Austen Charles Tounsel Montouri, Brayden David Walker, Corey Tate Webster, Nicholas James...
Five Carolina Beach men arrested in connection with sexual assault of a minor at house party
An “active criminal investigation” is underway at Regalia Lane in Leland Friday evening,
One dead, hazardous materials removed in death investigation in Leland, police say
One person was killed in a single car crash Saturday morning.
One killed in single car crash in Bladen County
Ocean Isle Beach
Child bitten by shark in Ocean Isle Beach

Latest News

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett describes seeing a girl at the collapse site who is waiting on...
Mayor: Child alone outside collapse site brings tragedy home
The storm could produce between 1 and 3 inches of rain with higher amounts in some coastal areas.
Tropical storm warning issued for South Carolina coast as depression forms
Police say a male suspect crashed a stolen truck into a Winthrop, Massachusetts, home then got...
Family, friends mourn 2 victims of potential hate crime in Mass.
FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
Supreme Court won’t revive school’s transgender bathroom ban
Crews filming scenes of "The Georgetown Project" in Wilmington in Nov. 2019.
‘Our Kind of People’ to begin filming in Wilmington next week