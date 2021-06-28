Senior Connect
Child bitten by shark in Ocean Isle Beach recovering, vacationers more aware of surroundings

Ocean Isle Beach
Ocean Isle Beach(Dru Loman)
By Dru Loman
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - David Weaver, like many vacationers, is shocked to hear about a young girl bitten by a shark at Ocean Isle Beach.

“I feel like it’s more or less a fluke,” said Weaver. “I haven’t heard of this type of thing very often, especially down here.”

The seven-year-old girl was swimming in shallow water, before a small shark bit her leg.

“It was really more puncture wounds than tears,” said Debbie Smith, mayor of Ocean Isle Beach.

Shark bites are rare. According to the International Shark Attack File, there were 57 unprovoked shark bites worldwide last year.

“You should always be cautious when we’re in the water, but sharks are not man’s predators,” said Smith. “So, it probably thought the child’s leg looked like a shiny little fish.”

The young girl was released Sunday shortly after sustaining the injury, and vacationers were very happy to hear the good news.

“It’s very frightening, very frightening for her,” said LaVerne Myers, who is vacationing at Ocean Isle Beach. “But, I’m tickled to death to know that she’s okay.”

Most beach goers say the situation has left them more aware, but it won’t keep them out of the water.

“Obviously going to keep cognizant of what I see in the water, but it’s not gonna keep me from going in the water,” said Weaver.

