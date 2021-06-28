Bitty & Beau’s Coffee heading to Michigan
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Bitty & Beau’s Coffee is heading to Michigan!
The Wilmington-based company announced Monday on Facebook that a franchise is coming to Ann Arbor, Mich.
The company currently has shops open in Wilmington, Charleston, S.C., Savannah, Ga., and Annapolis, Md.
The family-owned coffee company likes to describe Bitty & Beau’s Coffee Shop as a “human rights movement disguised as a coffee shop” since its locations employ people with intellectual and development disabilities.
Franchises already have been announced for:
- Charlotte
- Winston-Salem
- Boston
- Bethlehem, Penn.
- Auburn, Ala.
- Washington, D.C.
- Athens, Ga.
- Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.
- Waco, Texas
- Houston, Texas
- Dallas
- Austin, Texas
- San Antonio, Texas
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.