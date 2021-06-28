Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Bitty & Beau’s Coffee heading to Michigan

(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Bitty & Beau’s Coffee is heading to Michigan!

The Wilmington-based company announced Monday on Facebook that a franchise is coming to Ann Arbor, Mich.

Our next shop will open in...

Posted by Bitty & Beau's Coffee on Monday, June 28, 2021

The company currently has shops open in Wilmington, Charleston, S.C., Savannah, Ga., and Annapolis, Md.

The family-owned coffee company likes to describe Bitty & Beau’s Coffee Shop as a “human rights movement disguised as a coffee shop” since its locations employ people with intellectual and development disabilities.

Franchises already have been announced for:

  • Charlotte
  • Winston-Salem
  • Boston
  • Bethlehem, Penn.
  • Auburn, Ala.
  • Washington, D.C.
  • Athens, Ga.
  • Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.
  • Waco, Texas
  • Houston, Texas
  • Dallas
  • Austin, Texas
  • San Antonio, Texas

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woody Shepard, Amber Baird
Two arrested in connection to New Hanover County murder
An “active criminal investigation” is underway at Regalia Lane in Leland Friday evening,
One dead, hazardous materials removed in death investigation in Leland, police say
One person was killed in a single car crash Saturday morning.
One killed in single car crash in Bladen County
Austen Charles Tounsel Montouri, Brayden David Walker, Corey Tate Webster, Nicholas James...
Five Carolina Beach men arrested in connection with sexual assault of a minor at house party
Ocean Isle Beach
Child bitten by shark in Ocean Isle Beach

Latest News

North Carolina is offering four chances at winning $1,000,000 to encourage more people to get...
LIVE: First winners of the N.C. vaccination lottery announced today
LIVE: Cooper to announce first winners of COVID-19 drawings
Jeffrey Blanco, 16, was last seen on Old Brick Road in Wilmington.
NHC Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Ashley High School student
Austen Charles Tounsel Montouri, Brayden David Walker, Corey Tate Webster, Nicholas James...
Five Carolina Beach men arrested in connection with sexual assault of a minor at house party