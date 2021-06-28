Bitty & Beau’s Coffee heading to Michigan

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Bitty & Beau’s Coffee is heading to Michigan!

The Wilmington-based company announced Monday on Facebook that a franchise is coming to Ann Arbor, Mich.

The company currently has shops open in Wilmington, Charleston, S.C., Savannah, Ga., and Annapolis, Md.

The family-owned coffee company likes to describe Bitty & Beau’s Coffee Shop as a “human rights movement disguised as a coffee shop” since its locations employ people with intellectual and development disabilities.

Franchises already have been announced for:

Charlotte

Winston-Salem

Boston

Bethlehem, Penn.

Auburn, Ala.

Washington, D.C.

Athens, Ga.

Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

Waco, Texas

Houston, Texas

Dallas

Austin, Texas

San Antonio, Texas

