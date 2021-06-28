Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Avanti Frozen Foods recalls shrimp products

Avanti Frozen Foods recalls several shrimp products linked to a salmonella outbreak.
Avanti Frozen Foods recalls several shrimp products linked to a salmonella outbreak.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Avanti Frozen Foods has recalled nine frozen shrimp products.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a salmonella outbreak has been linked to the seafood.

The products were sold under the brand names 365, Censea, Chicken of the Sea, CWNO, Hannaford, Honest Catch, Meijer, Open Acres and Waterfront Bistro.

The shrimp was imported between December 2020 and February 2021 but may have been sold in stores more recently.

The CDC says six people in Nevada and Arizona have gotten sick during the outbreak. Two of them were hospitalized.

People infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelly Wyramon
Wilmington student wins $125,000 for college in NC vaccine lottery, Winston-Salem teacher wins first $1 million
Austen Charles Tounsel Montouri, Brayden David Walker, Corey Tate Webster, Nicholas James...
Five Carolina Beach men arrested in connection with sexual assault of a minor at house party
Woody Shepard, Amber Baird
Two arrested in connection to New Hanover County murder
Ocean Isle Beach
Child bitten by shark in Ocean Isle Beach
An “active criminal investigation” is underway at Regalia Lane in Leland Friday evening,
One dead, hazardous materials removed in death investigation in Leland, police say

Latest News

Family members pray by the memorial wall for the missing people of the Surfside, Florida, condo...
Despite warning, town deemed condo building in ‘good shape’
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks to American...
US troops in Syria attacked after airstrikes on militias
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Crews spend 5th day atop shaky pile of collapsed concrete; death toll at 10
Seattle, Portland and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with...
Northwest braces for hottest day of intense heat wave